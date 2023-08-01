Luxury watches, drugs, cash: man charged after Port Stephens raid

A man has been charged after he was allegedly caught at Port Stephens with luxury watches and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District and the Raptor North squad arrested the 41-year-old when they conducted a Firearms Prohibition Order compliance check at Swan Bay at about 8.30am on Tuesday, July 1.
Police said the accused allegedly ran from the property when officers arrived at the scene - but they chased and apprehended him.
Police said in a statement a search of the man uncovered drugs, luxury watches and $14,000 cash.
During the execution of a search warrant at the property on Tuesday afternoon, police allegedly found 28 tablets and a bottle of liquid believed to be illicit drugs as well as two mobile phones - which were seized.
The man has been charged with two counts of having suspected stolen goods, recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime worth more than $5000, and possessing a prescribed restricted substance.
He was refused bail and will face Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday, August 2.
