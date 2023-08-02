Newcastle Herald
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp tells Parliament he 'unfortunately' omitted wife's property from disclosure

By Michael Parris
Updated August 3 2023 - 2:24am, first published 1:50am
Tim Crakanthorp addressing Parliament on Wednesday night.
Tim Crakanthorp addressing Parliament on Wednesday night.

Tim Crakanthorp has told Parliament he "unfortunately omitted" a property owned by his wife, Laura, from his initial ministerial disclosure and became aware of a conflict of interest involving his in-laws' Broadmeadow properties some time after lodging that first disclosure.

