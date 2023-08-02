Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Tim Crakanthorp's address to NSW Parliament after Premier Chris Minns forced him to resign from ministry for failing to disclose family property holdings

Updated August 3 2023 - 8:07am, first published 7:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp spoke in NSW Parliament on Wednesday night after Premier Chris Minns forced him to resign from the ministry for failing to "promptly" disclose the extent of his family's "substantial" property holdings in the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.