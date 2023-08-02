Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp spoke in NSW Parliament on Wednesday night after Premier Chris Minns forced him to resign from the ministry for failing to "promptly" disclose the extent of his family's "substantial" property holdings in the Hunter.
This is what Mr Crakanthorp said:
"In recent days I have made a subsequent disclosure to the Premier's office to self-report an omission on my ministerial disclosures as required by the code of conduct.
"My disclosure included a property owned by my wife and another property owned by my wife with her siblings.
"A further property owned by my wife was unfortunately omitted in that disclosure.
"I believe that disclosure was the first required after my appointment as a Minister in the Minns Labor Government.
"At that time I also disclosed that my father-in-law owned property at Broadmeadow but undertook that I would notify under the code of conduct of any changes to any perceived conflict.
"Subsequently, I provided another return that included the omitted property owned by my wife.
"I also provided a subsequent updated disclosure under the ministerial code of conduct that again identified the subject property owned by my wife at Broadmeadow.
"I also took steps to subsequently notify the Premier that I had now become aware that properties owned within Broadmeadow by my in-laws also now represented a conflict of interest.
"In recent days I again notified the Premier's Office that I had now spoken to both my in-laws and my siblings' inlaws to assemble a full list of each of their interests, and I have provided those to the Premier's office.
"I appreciate and firmly believe Ministers must be held to the highest standards and would like to note that this oversight was identified due to my own self-reporting.
"I thank the House for its consideration."
