Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Food

Made with love: Boilermaker turned chef Insung Park's Jjindakk Korean Fried Chicken is so good he's opening a restaurant in Newcastle

LR
By Lisa Rockman
August 23 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It took Insung Park seven long months to perfect the Korean fried chicken menu he designed from scratch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.