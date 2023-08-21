NEW TRAINS will hit the tracks on the Newcastle and Central Coast routes as soon as next year after the government reached a "vital agreement".
Transport for NSW and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union have signed a deed on a final operating model for the new electric Mariyung trains.
A timeline for the introduction of the "New Intercity Fleet" will be finalised, with operations expected to commence in 2024 on the Newcastle, Central Coast, Blue Mountains and South Coast lines.
The newly signed deed is subject to the approval of the Office of National Rail Safety Regulator.
An agreement was made last year between unions and the NSW government to modify the fleet, and Transport for NSW has now confirmed the final scope and detailed designs.
The process has also begun to transition the operation of the Mariyung trains and the majority of intercity passenger services, crew and stations from NSW TrainLink to Sydney Trains.
Better access to resourcing and training supports "getting the new trains into service as soon as possible", according to the state government.
Improvements for passengers include wider seating, tray tables, high seat backs, charging ports, spaces for luggage or bikes, modern heating and cooling, and greater accessibility.
Transport minister Jo Haylen said it's been a long time coming.
"These trains were supposed to be on the tracks five years ago," she said.
"Like the passengers who rely on our intercity network who have waited a long time, I look forward these new modern trains, with more room, more comfort and more features than any other fleet in Australia.
"Passengers deserve to have a first-class safe and reliable public transport system that helps them travel from our regions to the city to conduct business, to go to school and work and be with their families."
