IRONBARK Hill owner Andrew Drayton credits the arrival of new head brewer Scott Hayward for their best haul at the Independent Brewers Association Awards.
The Pokolbin alehouse won 13 medals at the Indies on the Gold Coast on August 23, including gold for their flagship Black Forest Stout in the speciality beer category.
Drayton was forced to step down as head brewer due to an arthritic medical condition in May and has shifted his focus to sales and the business side of the brewery.
His wife Hayley Drayton is working alongside Hayward as she continues her brewing course and she's also overseeing the production of IronBark Hill's pilot batches.
Hayward joined IronBark Hill from Lovedale's Sydney Brewery.
"When Scott came in we went through and looked at the beers and there were a couple of minor differences in process that we were doing, and Scott was like, 'let's do it this way'," Drayton says.
"It was a few little differences in technique that has made it easier on us.
"Bringing in his expertise to see what we can do to make our beers even better has been an invaluable addition."
The 5.2 per cent Black Forest Stout has been one of IronBark Hill's top sellers since it was released in winter 2017. It's brewed with a combination of English hops, Australian ale malt and fresh pureed cherries and dark chocolate.
"We brewed it initially as a limited release and found out pretty quickly it was very popular," Drayton says. "We've been brewing it year round since. It's a lot more light-bodied compared to standard dry stouts and it's sweeter."
IronBark Hill won silver medals for the Summer Ale (package), Old Nessie Scottish Strong Ale (package and draught), Black Forest (draught) and for their new mid-strength Night Sky Dark Lager (package).
Bronzes medals were awarded for IronBark Hill's Tickled Pink XPA, American Pale Ale, Far Canal Lager, Summer Ale and Level Up IPL.
Hamilton's Good Folk Brewing backed up its success at the Australian International Beer Awards in May, by scoring gold for its Black European lager in the traditional lager category. Good Folk also won silver for the NEIPA and a further four bronze medals.
Islington's Method Brewing Co won silver for the Hazy Pale and bronze for the flagship New World IPA.
Maltnhops Brewhaus at Beresfield took out bronze for its NEIPA, Australian Pale Ale and West Coast IPA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.