Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Why Lachlan Fitzgibbon is leaving the Knights in a better place

By Robert Dillon
September 9 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Fitzgibbon. Picture Getty Images
Lachlan Fitzgibbon. Picture Getty Images

IF Lachlan Fitzgibbon seems at ease with the reality that his next game for the Newcastle Knights could be his last, perhaps that is because he knows he will be leaving the club in a better place than he found it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.