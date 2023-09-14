A picture tells a thousand words and new aerial photos of the Myall River leave no doubt about the estuary's dire state.
Residents and business operators have warned the ongoing build-up of sand that now stretches from the river mouth several kilometres upstream will wreak havoc during the upcoming summer holiday season.
Thousands of visitors from across the state typically flock to Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest to enjoy the delights of the coastal wonderland.
Even more travel by ferry from Nelson Bay for day trips.
The town's chamber of commerce estimates about 1500 people travel from Nelson Bay to Tea Gardens per week. Each passenger spends an average of $70 per visit.
But the river's clogged entrance is already limiting the access of the two ferries that travel to the town.
"It's extremely noticeable now; it's risen at least half a metre in the last two months," Y-Knot ferry service operator Noel Gaunt said.
"It won't be long now before both ferries are excluded from going to Tea Gardens on low tide runs. I'm not sure what we will do in place of it."
Locals have also warned of increased navigational hazards caused by the accumulation of sand throughout the estuary, particularly around the bush camp area.
"People are already reporting they are hitting the sand up there," Myall River Action Group spokesman Gordon Grainger said.
"There will more than likely be a serious accident when you have people racing up and down the river who aren't familiar with the area."
Readings taken by the group at Tea Gardens show salinity levels of seven parts per thousand - healthy estuarine water is typically about 30 parts per thousand.
The poor water quality has also led to the death of significant areas of mangrove vegetation throughout the estuary.
The Myall River Action Group was due to meet with Port Stephens MP Kate Washington and Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty on August 31.
"It's unfortunate that we were unable to meet with the ministers. But we understand they met with other community representatives," Mr Grainger said.
"We are looking forward to meeting Ms Washington October 6."
Ms Moriarty acknowledged long-standing community concerns about the health of the estuary after touring the area.
She said a solution to the multi-faceted problems that plague the river's estuary' was yet to be finalised.
