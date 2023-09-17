TERRIFYING video has emerged of a person cruising the wrong way around a busy roundabout near Carrington on Saturday afternoon.
Drivers can be seen swerving out of the way as the driver appears to leave Cowper Street near the bridge and ride into oncoming traffic on the roundabout.
The video was captured about 3.30pm by the passenger of a car about to enter the roundabout. It shows the person on a yellow mobility scooter driving on the inner left hand side of the road, forcing cars to slow down and making a taxi swerve to avoid him.
The onlooker can be heard swearing before saying, 'Oh my god he's going to get hit, oh no, this guy's going to get hit' - gasping as they watch the taxi driver narrowly miss the scooter.
It's unclear at this stage whether police were called to the scene regarding the incident. The video has been circulating on social media in the hope the driver may be found and warned about the dangers of driving against traffic on the road.
Police have confirmed they are looking into the incident.
