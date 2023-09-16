It all NZ in tears for the Knights in trans-Tasman final defeat

ALL good things come to an end.
The Newcastle Knights' most successful season in a decade is over after a 40-10 loss to the Warriors at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday, but they can hold their heads high.
Seemingly down and out when they were languishing in 14th position after their first 15 games, Newcastle strung together a remarkable nine-game winning streak to qualify fifth in the play-offs, securing their first final on home turf since 2006.
They then bundled out Canberra 30-28 in a an epic extra-time clash at a sold-out McDonald Jones Stadium, advancing into week two of the play-offs.
But the Warriors in their own backyard were always going to be a next-level assignment.
Not only do the Knights have a horrendous record at Mt Smart Stadium - where they had won only two of their previous 14 games - but injuries were starting to take a toll.
After the win against Canberra, halfback Jackson Hastings (ankle), back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon (shoulder) and prop Daniel Saifiti (hamstring) were all unable to back up.
In contrast, champion playmaker Shaun Johnson returned for the Warriors after missing last week's loss to Penrith with a calf problem.
After a capacity, hostile crowd booed them onto the field, the Knights produced the worst-possible start when winger Greg Marzhew coughed up possession in the first set of the match.
Within seconds, the Warriors had scored through fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
Before Newcastle had even touched the ball again, Warriors prop Addin-Fonua Blake crashed over in the seventh minute.
A third try by Marcelo Montoya in the 12th minute left the visitors shell-shocked and facing a 16-0 deficit.
Despite the immense pressure, the Knights regrouped, built some momentum and a try to Marzhew - his 21st of the season - gave them a glimmer of hope.
A second try early in the second half by Fitzgibbon's replacement, Dylan Lucas, brought Newcastle back within six points, but when Warriors responded four minutes later with a try by utility Dylan Walker, the Knights were unable to wrest back the initiative.
Further tries by centre Rocco Berry, winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and bench forward Bayley Sironen followed as the scoreline blew out and the parochial home crowd rejoiced.
The Warriors can now head into next week's preliminary final against Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium with an abundance of confidence.
If they can reproduce their performance against Newcastle, they are surely in with half a chance.
For the Knights, there are plenty of positives to take out of a season that delighted their long-suffering fans.
It's been a long time since the Novocastrian faithful were entitled to feel so proud about their team.
After winning only six games last year in finishing 14th, only the absolute diehards gave them any chance of featuring in the 2023 play-offs.
Instead they have been one of the real success stories of the season.
But so too have the Warriors enjoyed a remarkable turnaround, climbing from 15th position last year to a top-four berth in the finals.
They live to fight another day.
For the Knights, there's always next year, which they will be hoping to finish on a better note.
