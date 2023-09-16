Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

It all NZ in tears for the Knights in trans-Tasman final defeat

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 16 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights ponder an early Warriors try. Picture Getty Images
The Knights ponder an early Warriors try. Picture Getty Images

ALL good things come to an end.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.