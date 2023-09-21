Developer plans nine-storey tower on Premier Hotel site

Broadmeadow's landmark Premier Hotel will be demolished and replaced with a nine-storey apartment building under plans before Newcastle council.
A development application lodged with City of Newcastle says the proposed redevelopment includes 48 apartments, a new-look ground-floor pub, 16 hotel rooms, two levels of underground parking and a roof-top rotunda.
The planned building is 30 metres tall at its highest point, well above the 11-metre height limit for the site, and exceeds the permitted floor space ratio by 45 per cent.
The application says the new $34 million development will "give Broadmeadow an iconic legacy that restores its prominence at this important urban interchange".
"The design is a contemporary echo of past art deco corner buildings such as Sydney's Dental Hospital and Meuron apartments with similar horizontal linear banding akin to the historic design cues of that era," the DA says.
The proposal is the latest in a long series of multi-storey apartment redevelopments on the Brunker Road strip from Broadmeadow to Adamstown.
The Newcastle Herald reported in June that the building boom on Brunker Road had reached 500 apartments in the past 10 years.
The latest proposal would take that number to 550.
Newcastle businessmen Rolly De With, Ben Richardson, Neil Slater and David O'Connor bought the Premier in 2011.
Sydney-based Thomas Hotels group, which owns 20 pubs in NSW, took over the Nineways intersection venue in 2018 and two years later acquired a neighbouring commercial property which forms part of the development application.
The pub is in walking distance to Broadmeadow train station, Newcastle racecourse, Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Hunter Stadium and the government's proposed Hunter Park sports and leisure precinct.
The 1891 hotel was rebuilt in the art deco style in the 1930s and was substantially repaired after the 1989 earthquake.
The proposal follows two other Brunker Road apartment projects lodged with the council in the past three months, including a 72-unit development on the Ansteys Healthcare site and a 27-unit building near the Nineways.
The Cambridge Hotel in Hunter Street, Newcastle West, is also the subject of a redevelopment proposal which includes a 20-storey student accommodation building.
The Newcastle Herald attempted to contact Thomas Hotels for comment.
