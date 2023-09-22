Knights chasing consecutive grand final starts against Broncos

They have got the chance to achieve what their male counterparts have never been able to do: make consecutive grand finals.
Newcastle's NRLW side, the competition's defending premiers, can create a new slice of club history on Sunday by defeating the Brisbane Broncos to reach a second-straight decider.
It's a feat that evaded the club after the men's premierships of 1997 and 2001, despite the 1998 and 2002 teams both finishing the regular season second.
In 1998, as part of the then 20-team men's competition, the Knights fell two wins short of the grand final.
In 2002, after again finishing second, the side went out in straight sets, losing two consecutive finals matches.
"It always hurts when you lose, but especially in the finals because not many players get to a grand final," Knights legend Timana Tahu, who was part of the 2001 and 2002 sides, said.
"They've created history already, making and winning a grand final [last year], it's a massive achievement.
"To do it back-to-back, it would a dream to those girls, but also in regards to the whole club this year, I would see this season as a success."
The Knights come into the NRLW semi-final, the first they've hosted in the team's three-season history, on a seven-game winning streak.
They haven't lost since being shocked 31-20 by North Queensland in round two.
Brisbane were on track to hand them another defeat in round five, but Newcastle scored three tries in the last 13 minutes to claim a 22-20 win on the stroke of full-time.
Since then the Broncos have won four consecutive games, piling on a combined 140 points, to charge into play-offs, finishing fourth.
Like many Knights' Old Boys, Tahu has been captivated by the NRLW side.
Invited into the inner sanctum by coach Ron Griffiths to work with the outside backs, he said the players were a dedicated group who had worked hard to secure the minor premiership and give themselves the best chance of reaching the decider.
"When they're being coached, you can see they're like sponges," Tahu said.
"The focus that they have, they just constantly want information, and understand it when you get into the detail of it.
"Even between drinks, the detailed information they give each other in their prep talks on what they've done wrong or right .... it shows in the way they've been playing.
"They're a bunch of respectful girls who are honourable to the jumper, the club and logo. And the relationships I see within the team, they seem pretty tight."
The winner of Sunday's game, tickets for which are just $10, faces the Roosters or Titans a week later.
"They've got a championship mindset," Tahu said of the Knights.
"I feel like they're in a great position."
