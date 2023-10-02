Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter snake season in full swing due to warmer temperatures

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
October 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SNAKE season is in full swing thanks to warmer than usual spring temperatures across the Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.