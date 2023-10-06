Newcastle Herald
Winarch boss Paul Lambess unveils plans to turn Cedar Mill Lake Macquarie into the region's premier events hub

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
October 7 2023 - 9:30am
Cedar Mill Lake Macquarie aims to host 10 to 15 major concerts per year. Picture supplied
Cedar Mill Lake Macquarie aims to host 10 to 15 major concerts per year. Picture supplied

MORISSET'S forthcoming $235 million events hub will be targeting international music acts of the calibre of metal heavyweights, Metallica.

