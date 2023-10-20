Explore what's inside the Herald Weekender, October 21.
Paul McCartney's on his way, and the fans are going wild. Jim Kellar talks to some super fans about what Paul means to them.
Paul McCartney's photographs lift the lid on a year in the life of a Beatle back in '64.
US southern rock legends Drive-By Truckers are heading to Australia for Bluesfest in 2024. Jim Kellar talks to Patterson Hood about songwriting, albums, fans, and running gigs without a setlist.
Marcia Hines is celebrating 50 years in the spotlight by releasing an anniversary album of hits. As she tells Lisa Rockman, she's busy as ever with a long list of touring, TV and stage commitments.
All suburbs have their secrets, but The Junction has more than most. Mike Scanlon jumps on the "Coffee Pot" for a ride back in time.
Newcastle Pride Fair Day, markets, Crusty Demons and more. Here's the guide to what's on this weekend in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Valley.
