Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Review

REVIEW: DMA's provide Newcastle's Bar On The Hill with anthemic singalongs on How Many Dreams tour

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated October 21 2023 - 8:38am, first published 8:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR an Australian band that released its debut single almost a decade ago, it seems bizarre that Friday night's Bar On The Hill show was DMA's first headline gig in Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.