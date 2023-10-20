FOR an Australian band that released its debut single almost a decade ago, it seems bizarre that Friday night's Bar On The Hill show was DMA's first headline gig in Newcastle.
DMA's might have kept Novocastrians waiting, but what a first impression.
Years of performing in front of increasingly bigger British crowds - including appearances at Reading and Leeds festivals - have fine-tuned the Sydney Britpop revivalists into an anthemic arena act.
A crowd of around 2500 packed into the Bar On The Hill's forecourt to bask in an evening of indie rock'n'roll in perfectly balmy spring conditions.
Newcastle psych-rockers Sitting Down opened the evening and illustrated why they've built a reputation as one of our finest emerging bands.
Next came a blast of riotous pop-punk from Canberra all-girl four-piece Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers.
With a band name like that they'll always draw attention, but they backed it up with an energetic set featuring cuts from their recently-released debut album I Love You such as I Used To Be Fun and Lights Out.
"That's our sexy song," bassist Jaida Stephenson said of Lights Out. "That's our WAP."
The set finished with the sarcastic snarl of Girl Sports, which perfectly taps in the zeitgeist of 2023 following the Matildas' World Cup heroics.
The final support band was Sydney's indie-pop duo Royel Otis, who on the strength of their Bar On The Hill performance, won't be warming up anyone else's crowd in the near future.
Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic have struck on an infectious jangle rock sound, with enough melodic hooks and dance beats, to suggest they're going to be a major festival act.
Songs like Sofa King and Oysters In My Pocket are pure pop gems.
By the time DMA's arrived on stage the university's forecourt had swelled.
From the opening blasts of How Many Dreams - the title track off DMA's latest album - Tommy O'Dell (vocals), Matt Mason (lead guitar) and Johnny Took (rhythm guitar) were greeted by a chorus of voices.
Much like Manchester legends Oasis - a band DMA's are heavily influenced by - their music is heightened in a communal atmosphere.
Songs like Delete and In The Air are plodding mid-tempo ballads on record, but become something profound and emotional when sung in unison with a thousand other people.
Dressed in a parka, Took was the most animated and talkative member. He could possibly be the most theatrical acoustic guitarist in Australia, thrusting his six-string like an indie Johnny Cash.
O'Dell, in his trademark cap, let his almost angelic voice do the talking.
The set list delivered highlights from all four DMA's albums with Silver and their triple j Hottest 100 Like A Version-winning track, Believe, originally by Cher, generating the biggest responses.
But for sheer rock energy, the most exhilarating moment was one of DMA's' oldest songs, Feels Like 37.
In the encore they delivered In The Air and Lay It Down, before finishing with the unexpected choice of Everybody's Saying Thursday's the Weekend.
"We will be back again soon, Newcastle," Took promised.
After that kind of response, Newcastle surely won't be waiting another 10 years to see DMA's.
