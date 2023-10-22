BRANXTON bomber Corey Lamb fell agonisingly short of a breakthrough Challenger Tour win, finishing second in the $200,000 Webex Players Series South Australia at Willunga golf course on Sunday.
Lamb was tied with clubhouse leader Austin Bautista at 12 under on the 18th tee but stumbled with a bogey five.
The 22-year-old smashed a drive which finished in the rough on the edge of the fairway. His approach shot clipped the leaves of a tree and fell short of the green.
Needing an up-and-down to force a play-off with Bautista, who closed with a 64, his eight-metre par putt just missed.
In a see-sawing final round, Lamb had a chance move one ahead at the 17th, but his birdie putt finished short of the hole.
After opening with a 67 and 68, Lamb went on a birdie blitz on Saturday, picking up five strokes in 10 holes to sign off on a 66 and move to nine under, a stroke behind Coffs Harbour's Andrew Campbell.
That left Lamb among 11 players within four shots of the leader.
It was the first time in Lamb's 18-month professional career that he teed off in the final group.
Willunga was Lamb's first event on the Tour for 2023-24 after a wrist injury prevented the rookie from playing in the West Australia Open and the WA PGA.
"I had a game of golf and woke up the next morning with a real bad pain," Lamb said. "There was nothing more than bruising. I had a few days off. The doctor said 'whenever it feels good, it's right to go'."
I waited for as long as possible, but I'm happy to get back out there."
After a difficult maiden season on the PGA Tour of Australasia, Lamb game a glimpse of his potential at the NSW Open in March, firing a final-round 66 at to finish in a tie for eighth at Rich River
"My first year (on Tour) was horrendous. I think I made two cuts," he said.
If Lamb was nervous it didn't show. He produced arguably the shot of the week at the first, punch a low shot from the next fairway between the adjacent green and bunker to 1 metres to set up birdie.
After having a birdie putt shave the edge of the hole at the second, he picked up shots at the par-three third and par-five fourth to open a two-shot lead at 12 under.
But a lip-out bogey at the par-four 15th stalled his progress.
Charlestown's Jye Pickin, one of only two amateurs to make the cut, carded a 75 on Sunday to finish at four over and tied for 51st.
