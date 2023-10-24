ONE of Dudley's largest residential properties has hit the market and looks set to match the record sale for a home in the suburb.
The acreage at 1 George Street is listed with a $5 million guide with Stephanie Jordan from Lisa Macklin Property.
The property will go to auction on November 30.
The record sale in Dudley was set in June 2021 when an oceanfront home at 6 Bombala Street sold for $5 million.
Dudley has since drawn two other multi-million dollar sales, including a four-bedroom home with ocean views at 19 Knoll Street that sold for $4.51 million in July last year and a six-bedroom acreage at 15 Durfold Street that sold for $4.4 million in July.
"This one potentially could be a record-setting sale for the area," Ms Jordan said.
"Most of those higher sales in Dudley have been cliff-face homes with water views whereas this is a completely different property.
"The only comparable sale we have is Dulford Street but it was kind of half the amount of land and house so we really don't know where this one could go."
The 3.65-acre property, known as Bailey Estate, has a five-bedroom, four-bedroom Queenslander-style home surrounded by landscaped gardens with manicured hedges, established trees and expansive lawns.
The park-like grounds also include a 25-metre swimming pool, a pond filled with lily pads and koi fish, and a large dam.
There is also direct access to bushwalking tracks at Awabakal Nature Reserve and Redhead Lagoon from a gate at the rear of the property.
Ms Jordan said the home was immensely private even though it is positioned in the heart of Dudley and just a short walk to the popular local Royal Crown Hotel at the top of the street.
"You wouldn't even know it existed, it's in such a private spot," she said.
"You can actually see the gates to the home from the pub on the corner, but you can't see the house itself."
The property is hidden behind a grand sandstone gated entry that leads along a tree-lined driveway to the house.
The home was built in 1990, however, Ms Jordan said it had undergone a dramatic transformation since the owners bought it in 2006 for $1.36 million.
"It was originally a smaller, average sort of home that they bought in 2006," she said.
"They took it back to the studs and then built up and over the top of it into this amazing Queenslander-style home, so it's actually not that old.
"The build was finished in 2010."
Set across two levels, the home has five large bedrooms, contemporary bathrooms and five living zones, including a large rumpus downstairs that leads out to a 207-square-metre covered outdoor area.
There are four bedrooms on the ground floor, including a master with a walk-in robe and ensuite, and a fifth bedroom with an ensuite on the basement level.
The entertainer's kitchen with Corian benchtops forms the heart of the home and flows out to the large undercover deck that overlooks the gardens.
Inside features Blackbutt timber flooring, 3.35-metre high ceilings and a temperature-controlled 1500-bottle wine cellar.
In addition, the home was designed to be as self-sufficient as possible and includes extensive solar panels and multiple water tanks.
"There's also a huge veggie patch and it was very well thought out in terms of energy efficiency and trying to maintain themselves in their private little oasis," the agent said.
Ms Jordan said the property had already drawn interest from buyers via word of mouth, with one buyer from the Newcastle area inspecting the home prior to it hitting the market on Tuesday.
Other big sales in Dudley include 8 Bombala Street ($4.2 million, November 2020); 8 Banksia Avenue ($3.65 million, May 2022); 2 Bombala Street ($3.55 million, September 2016); 7 Goulburn Street ($3,515,000, November 2021) and 2 Cooper Street ($3.37 million, December 2021).
The median house value in Dudley is $922,000, according to CoreLogic.
