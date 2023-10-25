Newcastle Herald
Knights utility Phoenix Crossland signs extended contract

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated October 25 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:29pm
Phoenix Crossland. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Phoenix Crossland. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle utility Phoenix Crossland has re-committed to the Knights, signing a new contract which will keep him at the club for at least the next three seasons.

