Newcastle utility Phoenix Crossland has re-committed to the Knights, signing a new contract which will keep him at the club for at least the next three seasons.
After a standout campaign, the 23-year-old has been rewarded with an upgraded deal, extending his stay at the Knights until the end of the 2026 season.
Crossland had been contracted for 2024, but the club has locked him down before November 1, after which players off-contract next season can negotiate with rival sides.
"We are grateful Phoenix has decided to extend his career at the Knights," Knights football director Peter Parr said.
"Phoenix has shown he has all the attributes to be a major contributor to the club's future success and we are excited about what he can achieve in the coming years."
Crossland made 25 NRL appearances in 2023, playing in all but one game.
The Central Coast product proved one of Newcastle's best, playing hooker for majority of the year following regular rake Jayden Brailey's season-ending knee injury.
He was named the team's gladiator of the year at the recent presentation night, an award chosen by the Once a Knight Old Boys.
The Erina Eagles junior was in the mix to be selected for New Zealand, where he was born, until suffering a knee injury in Newcastle's semi-final loss to the Warriors.
