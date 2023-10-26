Newcastle Herald
Hamilton and Warners Bay Reclaim The Night march postponed due to wet weather

Alanna Tomazin
Alanna Tomazin
Updated October 27 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 5:30am
Community Corrections team leader Mahli Afford, Nova for Women and Children case worker Kate Terlato and Hearts & Hands community chairperson Astrid Hocking. Picture supplied
Organisers have postponed a Hamilton and Warners Bay rally in opposition to domestic violence and sexual assault due to "unstable weather".

