Organisers have postponed a Hamilton and Warners Bay rally in opposition to domestic violence and sexual assault due to "unstable weather".
The Newcastle event's organising committee issued a statement on Friday afternoon just hours before the march down Beaumont Street and speeches in Gregson Park were due to begin.
"Reclaim The Night Newcastle is postponed as we don't want to risk anyone's safety," the organising committe said.
"Reclaim The Night is not an inside event, it is important to be publicly visible and publicly heard, so we will not be taking it indoors.
"It is only postponed, not cancelled - we have contacted council about an alternative date and will promote the new date as soon as it is booked in, and look forward to reclaiming the night and the streets with you then."
Lake Macquarie Council told the Newcastle Herald the event that was due to take place on the Warners Bay foreshore had been postponed to a later date which is yet to be confirmed.
Earlier:
DOMESTIC violence victims and their supporters will take to the streets of Hamilton and Warners Bay on Friday night as part of the annual Reclaim The Night march.
Hundreds of voices will be heard loud and clear as women and non-binary people call for an end to sexual assault and violence.
In Newcastle the evening will commence at 5.30pm at Gregson Park, Hamilton followed by a march down Beaumont Street. Over in Lake Macquarie, the event will kick off on the Warners Bay foreshore at 5.30pm.
The movement is to spark action after the most recent NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research report saw sexual assault incidents in Newcastle up 29.7 per cent over the past two years to June 2023.
Newcastle event organiser Sinead Francis-Coan said there was an unwavering commitment to end sexual violence and sexual harassment against women.
"We have a right to live free from sexual assault and violence in all areas of our lives - in our relationships, homes, when we're in care, on the street, in clubs, pubs, at the world cup football, going for a run, online, at school, at TAFE, at Uni, and at work," she said.
She encouraged women and non-binary people to march and for men to cheer them on from the footpath.
"We ask that men, our allies in the fight against sexual assault, to cheer us on from the footpath as women reclaim the street," she said.
Lake Macquarie City Council Coordinator Social and Community Planning Jess Salvador said the event would provide a safe and engaging space for conversations about consent and creating safer streets for women and children in the city.
"Crime statistics show that almost one in five Australian women have experienced domestic violence," she said.
"That's completely unacceptable, and we need to do everything we can to bring that number down. We also need to ensure the support services are there for when the worst happens."
Speakers at the event in Hamilton will include Darcie from What Were You Wearing who will be talking about their Anti Drink Spiking campaign, Jennifer and Jayne speaking about the University Action Plan for the Prevention of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment, and Claudia and Sophie from the Lower Hunter Sexual Assault Services.
Services attending Warners Bay include NOVA for Women, East Lakes Family Support Services, CALM, Got Ya Back Sista, What Was She Wearing Australia, Hearts and Hands Community Development, and Community Corrections.
On Saturday, October 28 What Were You Wearing and Hamilton Station Hotel will host 'Hamoween Fest'.
The event is part of the larger campaign 'Safer Nights Out' organised by What You Were Wearing.
"The campaign aims to improve the safety of patrons and make nights out more enjoyable," WWYW CEO Sarah Williams said.
