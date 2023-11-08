'Exciting time': Griffiths keen to work with Knights' emerging talent

New Knights reserve-grade coach Ronald Griffiths believes the club can go from "strength to strength" on the back of recent success with its junior development sides.
Griffiths, after leading Newcastle's NRLW team to consecutive premierships the past two seasons, was announced last week at the club's NSW Cup mentor.
He assumes the role following the departure of former coach Michael Monaghan, who left to be an assistant to new Titans NRL coach Des Hasler.
A tough gig given the fluctuating nature of the reserve-grade squad, Newcastle ran second-last this year and third-last the season prior. The club hasn't made the NSW Cup finals since 2017, and last won a title in 2015.
But with all three of the club's main junior representative sides, under-21s, 19s and 16s, making grand finals in recent years, Griffiths takes the role at a point when a plethora of talent should start rolling through the development system.
"I reckon it's a really exciting time," Griffiths told the Newcastle Herald.
"The last two years, our SG Ball and Matts were thereabouts and our Flegg were previously. The club has now got a real strong focus on our pathways and our regional academies, so I think our club will go from strength to strength, the people that come through our junior system and progress into Cup and NRL."
The SG Ball (U/19s) and Harold Matthews (U/17s) sides both made grand finals this year, while Jersey Flegg (U/21s) did last year.
Griffiths has signed a new three-year deal with the Knights and could therefore coach the NSW Cup team for the next few years.
He will also maintain his role as Indigenous All Stars coach, to which is contracted for the next two years.
Having started his coaching career locally, with stints at Greta Branxton, Maitland and Kurri Kurri, he has an understanding of the local competition and is just as eager to work with players who come up from Newcastle Rugby League clubs to play NSW Cup as he is the Knights' emerging talent.
"The recruitment team has set about signing players and we'll be in touch with the coaches from around the area and let them know what our plans are, and see if there's any guys that want to come forward and have a pre-season with our NSW Cup team," Griffiths said.
"I frequent the local league games a lot and I've got no doubt there's some guys in that competition that have a desire to play at the next level, and we'll certainly be talking to those."
Griffiths found it was "extremely hard" to walk away from the NRLW side, but said coaching in NSW Cup had been a personal goal prior to taking on the women's job.
"Ever since I coached in Newcastle, I had aspirations of doing this role at a club," he said. "To be afforded the opportunity at my local club is something that I am extremely proud of.
"When I first started coaching, there was no NRLW - so it was always something I wanted to do, coach NSW Cup and progress on from there. I always had an affinity for it because there was an opportunity to work with the local clubs."
Elaborating further on his move, Griffiths believes a new NRLW coach will help "unlock" the female players' potential even further as they chase a three-peat in 2024.
"The opportunity to coach all year, for a longer period of time, was certainly very attractive," he said of his decision trade the NRLW for NSW Cup.
"Some personal development, in terms of I'll get to work day-in, day-out with some marvelous NRL coaches and a strong NRL squad.
"The other one, I just think the NRLW team - we've achieved a myriad of firsts and created history, but a different coach now to unlock their potential."
