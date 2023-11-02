Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List
Updated

'Huge legacy': Southwell praises outgoing Knights NRLW coach Ron Griffiths

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 2 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knights NRLW skipper Hannah Southwell says outgoing coach Ronald Griffiths leaves a "huge legacy" after guiding the club to consecutive premierships in his two seasons in charge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.