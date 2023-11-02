Knights NRLW skipper Hannah Southwell says outgoing coach Ronald Griffiths leaves a "huge legacy" after guiding the club to consecutive premierships in his two seasons in charge.
Griffiths will take over Newcastle's NSW Cup side for 2024, ending his two-season tenure heading up the club's women's program.
The reappointment, which Griffiths was eager for, had been mooted before last month's NRLW grand final but was formally confirmed by the Knights on Thursday.
"After lengthy discussions with Ronald we decided this outcome was the best for all parties," Knights football director Peter Parr said.
"Ronald has done an outstanding job as NRLW head coach, and we felt coaching NSW Cup was the next phase in his coaching career."
Southwell, a captain under Griffiths both seasons, said her former mentor had left a lasting legacy at the club and on the playing group.
"He has done a great job with us," she told the Newcastle Herald.
"He's been instrumental in our success the last couple of years. He's always been big on making you a better human than a football player, and I think he has done that with a lot of girls.
"He has left a huge legacy and impact on our team."
Woodberry-raised Griffiths, who was previously a Wests Tigers NRL assistant, took over the NRLW side for their second season in 2022.
Newcastle ran last in their inaugural campaign, losing all five games, but on the back of a plethora of big-name signings the club went from wooden-spooners to premiers in just six months.
The Knights lost multiple players from the premiership side as the league expanded from six to 10 teams in 2023, but Griffiths was able to guide the club to back-to-back titles, the women claiming a come-from-behind 24-18 victory over Gold Coast in the decider.
The coach, a former Kurri Kurri Bulldogs mentor, expressed interest after the win in potentially trying to coach the women to a three-peat, but also admitted considering taking on the new role.
"Coaching NSW Cup will be an exciting opportunity, I will relish being able to connect with the local league clubs and continue my personal development," Griffiths said on Thursday.
"The Knights have afforded me the chance to be a part of a history-making NRLW team, I will be forever grateful for those opportunities and the memories created."
In another change, Michael Dobson takes on the men's under-21 Jersey Flegg side. He will remain in his role as pathways manger.
Michael Monaghan, who coached the NSW Cup side this year, joined the Gold Coast as an assistant to new Titans coach Des Hasler.
NSW Women's Origin coach Kylie Hilder is considered a leading candidate for the Knights' NRLW job.
