NINE of the Hunter region's brightest innovators are finding ways to solve real-life problems and had the chance to pitch their business ideas in a 'Shark Tank' style format.
The successful candidates from the University of Newcastle's 2023 I2N Accelerator cohort gathered at UON's Q Building on Thursday night to present their commercial enterprises to the community and potential investors.
UON alumna Dr Tania Papasotiriou stumbled upon the idea of BeeMo, to generate a go-to platform facilitating shared ownership and use of vehicles to help foster local mobility networks with tailored solutions for users.
"During my PhD I studied the integration of autonomous vehicles in urban environments," she said.
"I think cars are overused and they're abusing our every day life, but they're still the most convenient means of transportation and that means we love them and are going to keep them.
"But if we don't change the narrative of technology that will destroy the cities, and create zombie cars in the streets.
"We need to educate people on the benefits that the technology of autonomous vehicles promises and create a centralised platform that allows people to utilise unused cars in the neighbourhood and also distributes revenue back to the owner," she said.
Dr Papasotiriou said the I2N program has given her the confidence to create a viable business that will benefit all who use it.
"At the end of the day, it's our effort, and it's our chance to use our time wisely," she said.
Entrepreneurs Ryan Muir and Sam Osbourne are redesigning the way carpet layers work, to make their jobs "easier, quicker and more cost effective" through using an eco-friendly recycled plastic smoothedge called the 'Echidna Strip'.
"We're trying to use a circular approach to manufacturing by using waste that generated in Australia every day and turn it into this product," co-founder of RAM Manufacturing Mr Muir said.
Mr Muir grew up in a family of carpet layers and completed his apprenticeship before studying at UON.
"I have the background experience in the flooring industry," he said.
Mr Osborne is a mechanical engineering student at UON and said he has enjoyed the manufacturing side of things and setting up the workshop.
"Getting all the machines working out what we need in the workshop, plus I've been learning a lot of business stuff along the way," he said.
Their goal is to establish their business and produce Echidna Strips within the Hunter region.
"This pitch will be the first time we're actually asking for funding and also building our connections around the region," Ms Osborne said.
University of Newcastle director of Entrepreneurship Siobhan Curran said the I2N program was allowing young business people to make connections and receive mentorship to turn their ideas into reality.
"The Hunter Region is a beautifully networked innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. It's not like Sydney where it's really dense, and it's hard to make connections," she said.
"We've got I think just the right amount of people and supporters to be able to provide those connections really easily to start ups right here in Newcastle."
"It's great to be able to offer the opportunity to really anyone with a great idea. We will continue to provide the mentoring, giving them connections and coaching them to build their businesses and help them to make them go global is the ultimate aim of the game."
The Accelerator program is part of the University's efforts to create a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Hunter by connecting innovators, startups and entrepreneurs with coaching, community, customers and capital.
