Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch finds fun in returning to heavier approach

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
November 10 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frontman Joel Birch, second from left, said The Amity Affliction were stung by fan criticism. Picture by Tom Barnes
Frontman Joel Birch, second from left, said The Amity Affliction were stung by fan criticism. Picture by Tom Barnes

THE criticism The Amity Affliction received from their passionate fan base following the release of their albums Misery (2018) and Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them (2020) was acutely felt within the band.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.