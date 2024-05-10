A sweet start to Mother's Day weekend at The Junction Public School

MUMS of The Junction Public School students had an extra sweet start to their weekend at the annual Mother's Day breakfast.
More than 540 muffins were served up, thanks to talented food technology students from Newcastle High School.
Junction Public School P&C secretary Alison Cheek said it was a fantastic morning, with funds raised going towards a new STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts, and maths) hub for students.
"We think it's really important primarily for the kids to show their appreciation for their mums and mum-figures in their lives," she said.
"It's also a great way for the parents to see their kids' domain and world, be part of the school community and engage in what's important to them as well."
The P&C were still tallying up funds on Friday afternoon, but hope to have raised more than $2000.
Principal Cath Larkman said it was great to have some Newcastle High School students return to help out.
"It was just amazing, number one the muffins were amazing but we had three students from Newcastle High come down and volunteer to help," she said.
"We have a really lovely community around Newcastle and a lot of our parents are working families, so this gives them an opportunity to catch up, check-in and enjoy, it's become very special to the parents.
"I really want to thank our amazing P&C who have been so proactive, friendly and work so well with the school and I love working with Newcastle High School and principal Janene Rosser."
Hundreds of families were in attendance, with 543 muffins sold on the day.
