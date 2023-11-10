Susan Smith duo in hunt for more Wentworth Park success

Branxton trainer Susan Smith's Whiskey Cobbler and My Hepburn will carry strong Wentworth Park form into the feature event at the track on Saturday night.
The pair gave Smith a first Wentworth double last week, a week after running a quinella over the same track and distance. They line up in the $7000-to-the-winner NSW GBOTA Chairman's Cup (520m) on Saturday night, with Whiskley Cobbler in box three and My Hepburn in seven. The Gardens has a 12-race card from 7.20pm.
