Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Good News

The Salvation Army partners with Newcastle Permanent and Greater Bank for toy donation points

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated November 13 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HELPING to capture the joy and put smiles on children's faces this Christmas morning, The Salvation Army has launched an appeal for its annual Christmas Cheer Toy Drive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.