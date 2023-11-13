HELPING to capture the joy and put smiles on children's faces this Christmas morning, The Salvation Army has launched an appeal for its annual Christmas Cheer Toy Drive.
Partnering with the Newcastle Greater Mutual Group, for the first time the Greater Bank will join Newcastle Permanent branches as donation points across the Hunter.
In 2022, 4000 gifts were donated to the appeal and as the cost of living crisis continues to rear its head, Salvos are expecting the demand to be even higher this year.
"There's always a lot of need in Australia but it's unprecedented right now, never before have we had this level of need," Salvation Army solider Caroline Graham said.
From January to August this year, the charity's Doorways Emergency Relief services and Mission and Communities recorded a 15 per cent increase in the number of people assisted, as well as a 19 per cent increase in sessions of care provided to people in need compared to the same time last year.
"There's a lot of people coming forward this Christmas who've never reached out for help before but Salvos are here ready to help them. Through the kindness and generosity of toys that are donated we'll be able to meet those needs with families this Christmas," Ms Graham said.
She said the Salvos are calling out for toys for all different ages from infants through to teenagers, like dolls, toy cars, gift cards and body care packs
"Our families come in all different shapes and sizes and with different needs, so we seek to try and have something for everybody," she said.
Ms Graham received assistance from Christmas Cheer previously which made her want to help other families in need and she encouraged others to donate.
"It's a beautiful time to get involved, there's so much need out there and we'd love to help you out this Christmas and make it a little bit brighter," she said.
NGM Group Chief Customer and Digital Innovation Officer, James Cudmore, said having Greater Bank join the Toy Drive will help meet the increasing need.
"Organisations coming together means we've got even more places now people can donate toys, which is just bigger and better," he said.
"For 35 years Newcastle Permanent has supported the Salvos and we feel really privileged to be able to do that. The demand this year seems to be much higher than previously. Please come into the branches, donate toys and we'll make sure they get to kids on Christmas day."
