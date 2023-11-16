Newcastle Herald
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Stride4Stroke: how Greta's Lakyn Pratt has helped other kids who suffer strokes

By Staff Reporters
November 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lakyn Pratt has had two strokes before his second birthday. Pictures supplied
Lakyn Pratt has had two strokes before his second birthday. Pictures supplied

IT is every parent's worst nightmare, that their child would suffer something as debilitating as a stroke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.