Newcastle Herald
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

New Lambton modernist-inspired home sets benchmark with record-breaking sale

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated November 17 2023 - 8:27am, first published November 16 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sale of this modernist-inspired home at 54 Addison Road, New Lambton has sold for a suburb record. Picture supplied
The sale of this modernist-inspired home at 54 Addison Road, New Lambton has sold for a suburb record. Picture supplied

A BENCHMARK price has been set following the sale of a luxury home in New Lambton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.