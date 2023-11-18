A MAN has been charged after a young girl suffered a broken leg and facial injuries when she was hit by an electric scooter on a footpath at a Hunter shopping centre.
Police were called to the shopping centre at Cardiff on Thursday, after reports a man riding a scooter along a footpath had lost control before crashing into the four-year-old girl.
Police allege the man then grabbed the scooter and left the scene.
Paramedics treated the girl before she was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition where she underwent surgery.
He was arrested at Belmont Police Station overnight on Friday.
The 37-year-old was charged with riding an electric scooter on a footpath, as well as causing grievous bodily harm by a negligent act with a vehicle.
He was granted bail to face court later this month.
