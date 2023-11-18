Newcastle Herald
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Man charged after child hit by electric scooter at Cardiff shopping centre car park

Updated November 19 2023 - 8:18am, first published 8:05am
Police have charged a man after a child was hit by an electric scooter at a Cardiff shopping centre car park.
A MAN has been charged after a young girl suffered a broken leg and facial injuries when she was hit by an electric scooter on a footpath at a Hunter shopping centre.

