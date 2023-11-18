The City of Newcastle, which partnered with the state and Air Force to bring Air Show to the skies over the city on Saturday, billed the showcase as the biggest single-day event in the region's history. Crowds in the thousands filled the sand on Nobbys Beach on Saturday morning, lined the headland, and spilled into Foreshore Park and along the water almost to Honeysuckle as spectators vied for the best vantage points.