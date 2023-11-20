IMAGINE 30,000 people at McDonald Jones Stadium singing "look at the stars, look how they shine for you," or a sea of mobile phone torches swaying in unison to the melancholic Fix You.
Could English pop-rock megastars Coldplay be the next international act headed for Turton Road?
On Monday Chris Martin and his bandmates announced they were returning to Australia in 2024 as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour to play shows at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on October 30 and 31 and at Sydney's Accor Stadium on November 6 and 7.
Following those concerts the Yellow and Something Just Like This hit-makers head to Auckland's Eden Park on November 13.
That leaves ample room in their itinerary for additional Australian shows.
McDonald Jones Stadium venue manager Dean Mantle said, "Coldplay would be amazing here in Newcastle.
"I haven't had the discussion, however, it would certainly be a welcome addition to our schedule."
Following the widely successful back-to-back concerts from Elton John in January and then Beatles legend Paul McCartney's historic visit last month and US pop star Pink's impending sold-out show on February 13, Newcastle has undoubtedly proven itself capable of hosting music's international superstars.
Coldplay have been one of the UK's biggest musical exports since the early 2000s when they released the commercially and critically-successful albums Parachutes (2000), A Rush Of Blood To The Head (2002), X&Y (2005) and Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008).
On the weekend Coldplay played to 120,000 fans over two nights at Perth's Optus Stadium, which was supported by the Western Australian Government to boost tourism.
The WA Government boasted that 30 per cent of tickets were sold to fans from interstate.
