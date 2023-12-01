Newcastle Herald
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Test your writing skills with the 2024 Newcastle Herald short story competition

Updated December 1 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A STORMY sky, a sunset, a line of pelicans and a melting ice cream are among the images to inspire this year's Newcastle Herald short story competition entrants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help