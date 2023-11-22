Newcastle Herald
'I'm fearful': NDIS battle heats up over kids with autism amid cost blowout

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
November 23 2023 - 5:00am
Hamish (left) lives with autism. He's pictured on holiday in 2019 in Tasmania with mum Tracy, brother Harrison and dad Walter. Picture supplied
A Hunter autism group has urged the Albanese government to show compassion, amid concern that thousands of the region's children will be denied NDIS funding in future.

DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

