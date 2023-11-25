Why climate protestors blockaded Newcastle port, and what they want to happen now

"This is what social change looks like," he said, "People think it's expected that women have the right to vote, but (the suffrage movement) started not that long ago, and the way that women got the vote wasn't simply through changes to policy and making the arguments and pleading. It was about actually getting out there, being thrown in jail, and doing civil disobedience. It was the right thing to do, and it was an important thing to do.