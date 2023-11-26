Charlestown poised for outright against Belmont after nabbing early points

CHARLESTOWN have secured first-innings points on day one and put themselves in a prime position to pounce for an outright result against Belmont at Kahibah Oval.
Dan Bailey took 4-34 as his old club fell for 106 in 65 overs before Magpies opening bastman Adam Winchester blasted 96 in 66 balls to see the hosts finish 61 runs clear at 4-167.
"It was as good a day as I could have asked. We've put ourselves in a good spot," Charlestown captain Daniel Arms told the Newcastle Herald.
It was the only round-seven fixture uninterrupted by weather conditions in Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade competition on Saturday.
And an impressive display from the Magpies (28 points), who sit equal second on the competition ladder, comes amid several key matches featuring title contenders.
City (32) made the most of being asked to bat against defending premiers Wallsend (28) in a top-of-the-table clash at No.1 Sportsground, Harrison Allomes (82) and reigning NDCA player of the year Oli Carter (90) steering the Sabres to 8-279 with three overs left on day two.
Cardiff-Boolaroo (27) reached 6-121 against Stockton (22) at Lynn Oval after a delayed start and before bad light stopped play. The visitors still have 17 overs available. Hayden Williams (5-33) was the pick of the bowlers.
Wests (22) - minus the likes of Brad Aldous, Joseph Price, Andrew Shakespeare and Aaron Bills - will resume at 2-20 after Toronto made 264 from 77 overs at Ron Hill Oval.
From a Charlestown perspective, Arms says "with one and two playing each other, if we can get 10 [points from an outright] then ideally we'll be level with one of them and put a bit of distance on the rest of the field if there is rain around next week".
Arms says the Magpies will weigh up whether or not to continue batting or declare overnight.
Winchester struck 64 runs in boundaries.
There was no play at either Townson or Passmore ovals, meaning Merewether v University and Hamwicks v Waratah-Mayfield split next weekend's 90 overs under two-day laws.
