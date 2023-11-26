More than 100 charged as protesters refuse to leave harbour

Police have charged more than 100 people after protesters involved in the weekend's Rising Tide blockade of the Port of Newcastle refused to finish their approved action when their permit expired.
Officers began arresting people just after 4pm on Sunday, in what was a dramatic end to an otherwise untroubled 30-hours of environmental protest.
Police spent the night processing 109 people - 49 men and 60 women - who were handed court attendance notices.
"Police will allege in court that a number of protesters purposely entered the harbour channel after this time despite appropriate warnings and directions by police," a NSW Police statement said on Monday morning.
Two men, aged 23 and 65, will face Newcastle Local Court on Monday after they were refused police bail.
The remainder of those charged have not been kept in custody and will face court on January 11.
Police said five juveniles were expected to be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act, which diverts minors from the criminal justice system.
In a statement on Monday morning, protest organiser Rising Tide named the two men due to face court first as Isaac Leonard and John Wurcker.
The group said the age range of those arrested was 15 to 97 years old.
A standoff continued for about 30 minutes after the protest deadline on Sunday before police on jet skis moved in and began making arrests.
