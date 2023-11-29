Newcastle Heraldsport
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

Captain, coach and NSW player: Why Tighan Tosen can't get enough of cricket

By Renee Valentine
November 30 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests women's captain and stage one girls coach Tighan Tosen with junior players, from left, Suhaina Jahangeer, Scarlett Tosen, Florence McGavin, Miller Baggs and Cora Forbes. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Wests women's captain and stage one girls coach Tighan Tosen with junior players, from left, Suhaina Jahangeer, Scarlett Tosen, Florence McGavin, Miller Baggs and Cora Forbes. Picture by Peter Lorimer

When Tighan Tosen rekindled her love affair with cricket six years ago, she could not imagine where it would lead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Allen, Duggan named Eagles co-captains
Oscar Allen will jointly lead West Coast for the 2024 AFL season. (Gary Day/AAP PHOTOS)
Shayne Hope and Justin Chadwick
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help