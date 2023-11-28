Newcastle Herald
Transport Minister urged to intervene in Myall River catastrophe

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
November 29 2023 - 5:30am
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington will meet with Transport Minister Jo Haylen this week to discuss options to urgently address the rapid deterioration of the Myall River and surrounding environment.

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

