Meet the girl with a direct line to Santa

AMELIE Limberiou doesn't just know what she wants for Christmas this year, she knows how to ask for it too.
The seven-year-old has been one of thousands of kids who have chatted with Santa this week through an innovative free phone system run by Telstra.
This year, Amelie asked for a "basketball hoop, Squishmallows and a lunch box - oh, and a trampoline'.
Her requests were made through a Telstra payphone, which since mid-November have connected children directly with Santa for a very special call.
All pay phones nationwide allow families to dial #HO HO HO (#464646) until December 24 to speak with their favourite bearded character.
The call was an important one of Amelie, who dialled the magic number in The Hill last Thursday. She had a crucial business chat with Santa, clearing her name from the naughty list which she was concerned she was on.
"He mostly asked me lots of questions," Amelie said.
"She really enjoyed it. She was really excited and had a lot of fun," Amelie's mum, Karinne Limberiou said. "It was a really great experience for her and I think something she will always remember.
"It was her first time talking to Santa. She actually called him a few times because she loved it so much, so she wanted to chat with him again."
Karinne's nine-year-old son was keenly awaiting his call with Santa, too.
The Limberiou kids join almost 5000 children across the Hunter who have called Santa since the Christmas phones were switched on. About 300 payphones are available area-wide and some are decorated especially for the festive season.
Telstra reported more than 11,000 calls to Santa last year on Christmas Eve alone.
The company said calling Santa is a "fun and easy way" for kids to learn how to use payphones in case of an emergency. Parents are encouraged to teach their children about this while calling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.