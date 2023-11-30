Newcastle Heraldsport
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Newcastle City bowling depth tested in battle with Wallsend for top spot

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 30 2023 - 12:00pm
City's Toby Fynn bowling last season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
City's Toby Fynn bowling last season. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

CITY may be without English opening bowler Toby Fynn but off-spinner Callan Fowler hopes the Sabres have enough depth to defend whatever total they end up reaching in a top-of-the-table clash with Wallsend at No.1 Sportsground.

