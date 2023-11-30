Newcastle City bowling depth tested in battle with Wallsend for top spot

CITY may be without English opening bowler Toby Fynn but off-spinner Callan Fowler hopes the Sabres have enough depth to defend whatever total they end up reaching in a top-of-the-table clash with Wallsend at No.1 Sportsground.
Fynn (side strain) has spent round seven in the casualty ward with City four points clear of the defending premiers on Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade ladder.
Fowler says Freddie Freeman and Jonah Roser will now likely team up with the new ball, having both performed strongly against the same opponents in the recent Tom Locker Cup one-day final.
He also pointed to fellow tweaker, young left-armer Harry Campbell, being key after the change of innings on Saturday.
"He [Fynn] was our leading wicket taker last year and he's done a side strain. We expect him back next game but we'll miss him with the new ball," Fowler told the Newcastle Herald.
"It's a good opportunity for Freddie Freeman and probably Jonah Roser to take the new ball ... I think Harry Campbell will be pretty important once again, there should be plenty of overs on offer for him."
City wicketkeeper Harry Scowen is away on NSW Country representative duties at the Under-19 National Championships in Albury.
Captain and Sussex county player Oli Carter shapes as the likely replacement with the gloves, however, Fowler hinted at a potential adductor issue from last weekend's knock of 90.
Mitch Nesbitt, Nick Walker and Harrison Allomes are also options behind the stumps.
No.3 Carter and opening batsman Allomes (82) combined for a century stand on day one.
Wallsend are minus Nathan Price, Callum Gabriel and Ryan Brooks but Fowler was still wary of Jacob Montgomery, Daniel McGovern and Aaron Wivell.
