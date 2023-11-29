Newcastle Herald
Remembering the 'lucky unlucky one': bus crash victim's family speak out

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 30 2023 - 7:38am, first published 5:30am
Zach Bray's mother Jacqui Varasdi. Picture by Alana Landsberry for Australian Women's Weekly. Inset the crash scene and Zach with his dad Adam Bray.
ZACH BRAY had survived a shock cancer diagnosis and was on top of the world when his life was tragically cut short in the Hunter Valley bus crash.

