Newcastle Herald
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle jockey grateful for brain injury recovery after horror fall

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated December 4 2023 - 7:42am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westpac Rescue Helicopter first responder Glen Ramplin and injured jockey Lachlan Scorse catch up at Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Westpac Rescue Helicopter first responder Glen Ramplin and injured jockey Lachlan Scorse catch up at Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Lachlan Scorse hopes to be back on a horse early next year as he makes an encouraging recovery from brain injuries sustained in a horror fall at Taree five weeks ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help