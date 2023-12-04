Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

The contentious decision that left the Jets coach seeing red

By Renee Valentine
Updated December 4 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle Jets coach Rob Stanton has no doubts Jamie Young's bone-rattling hit on teenage sensation Archie Goodwin at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday warranted a red card.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.