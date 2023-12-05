Heatwave hits: temps to reach 42 degrees in parts of the Hunter

IT IS "going to be hot". This is the warning from the Bureau of Meteorology as a heatwave sweeps across the state bringing with it temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the Hunter.
"Heatwave conditions are pushing into the Upper Hunter from today," bureau spokesperson Kate Doyle said.
"The warmer temperatures will be recorded the further you go from the coast, where there is no reprieve from an afternoon sea breeze."
The current forecast is for a high fire danger rating from Wednesday in the Hunter Region, with the mercury to hit peak temperatures on Saturday. Newcastle is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius, with Toronto to hit 39.
In Muswellbrook and Maitland it is meant to reach 42 degrees Celsius on the weekend. It is not just daytime temperatures to be wary of, with the bureau forecasting a low of 24 degrees overnight on Friday.
"There is a broad ridge of high pressure extending across much of the state and a trough pulling heat from the centre of the country across NSW," she said.
"There will be a southerly change on Saturday evening, but the degree and timing of this is subject to variability."
Ahead of the heatwave the NSW Rural Fire Service has reminded people to "stay informed, know your risk and plan ahead, stay hydrated and check in with friends and family".
