How Philippines forward Sarina Bolden plans to make a statement at the Jets

Sarina Bolden plans to "leave my mark" with the Newcastle Jets.
And, if her first appearance for the club is anything to go by, the Philippines' international will have no problems doing that.
Bolden, who famously scored the Philippines' first ever World Cup goal against New Zealand in July, was a late addition to the Jets' squad but debuted with a bang.
The tireless 27-year-old scored a match brace to spark a much-needed 4-3 win away to Canberra on November 26.
The impressive 90-minute performance came after Bolden and the Jets were forced to wait for a visa clearance to play.
"I was ready. I wish I could have had that [round-five Melbourne] City game under my belt ... but I feel like that made me more ready to go against Canberra, eager to come out," Bolden said.
"It was exciting. I was just happy to be there, happy to contribute, do the best that I could."
Bolden was born in the United States, growing up in California, and has links to the Philippines through her mother.
After four years at Loyola Marymount University Athletics in division one college soccer, she played professionally in Sweden and Japan then got her first taste of A-League with Western Sydney last campaign.
"I really enjoyed [the league]," Bolden said.
"It definitely suited my playing style. Coming from Japan, where it's a bit more technical, a bit more you have to be precise with everything. Not saying that I'm not good with my touches and stuff like that but it definitely challenged me.
"For me to come here and feel a little bit more like, 'OK I can play this style', is really good ... I know [Jets coach] Gary [van Egmond] has a lot of knowledge and I'm really excited to learn and grow as a player and be on this team."
There were no A-League Women matches last weekend due to an international window but the Jets are back in action when they host big guns Sydney FC at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday (4pm).
Another win would keep seventh-placed Newcastle in the top-six mix and Bolden is determined to do her bit to make it happen.
"I'm just looking to leave my mark and remind people who I am and leave Bolden in people's minds, that I'm here to compete and hopefully score goals and just do the best that I can and just continue to move this club forward," she said.
"I know we're kind of in a building stage but we're hoping to make play-offs. We're hoping to go all the way ... we're looking to do some damage."
