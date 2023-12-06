Newcastle Herald
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

How Philippines forward Sarina Bolden plans to make a statement at the Jets

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
December 6 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippines international Sarina Bolden, pictured at No.2 Sportsground on Tuesday, has made an immediate impact for the Newcastle Jets and hopes to help the club make finals. Picture by Simone De Peak
Philippines international Sarina Bolden, pictured at No.2 Sportsground on Tuesday, has made an immediate impact for the Newcastle Jets and hopes to help the club make finals. Picture by Simone De Peak

Sarina Bolden plans to "leave my mark" with the Newcastle Jets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.