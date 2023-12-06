The seven Hunter train stations earmarked for more housing density

Leaked NSW government planning documents show land close to seven Newcastle and Lake Macquarie train stations could be earmarked for higher housing density.
Documents accidentally loaded online on Tuesday show the government could impose new planning controls within 400 metres of 31 train stations across Sydney, Newcastle and Illawarra by April next year.
The seven Newcastle stations identified in the "Transport Oriented Development" program are the Newcastle Interchange, Hamilton, Adamstown, Kotara, Teralba, Booragul and Morisset.
Mapping tools show the planning controls sometimes could conflict with the goals of Newcastle council, especially around the interchange.
The 400-metre radius from the interchange takes in all of the Wickham "village hub" preserved for low density in the council's adopted Wickham Masterplan.
The village hub area is zoned B4 for mixed uses and has a height limit of three storeys.
Planning Minister Paul Scully announced last week that the government would amend state planning policies to override council controls near train stations if they did not allow for enough density.
He said the changes would include allowing six-storey buildings in R3 medium-density zonings and "appropriate employment zones", regardless of council standards.
The Labor-led Newcastle council already has a strategy of prioritising "in-fill" development over urban sprawl, but the state's planning strategy could take some control away from the city's decision-makers.
Council chief executive Jeremy Bath said on Wednesday that it was too early to say what the leaked documents would mean.
"Because the state government's rezoning plans were accidentally made public, there's a lot of information currently unknown, and a fair bit of danger in assuming everything has been 100 per cent decided," he said.
"Right now we just don't know if the government intends to consult with affected councils and their communities.
"Newcastle is in perhaps a unique situation where our strategic planning documents have been using a version of the 400-metre principle for transport and retail hubs for almost a decade."
He said Newcastle did not have "significant parcels of undeveloped land and so density has long been our preferred strategy for increasing housing supply".
"City of Newcastle works very collaboratively with the Department of Planning," he said.
"It's probably mostly for that reason that I'm confident that where conflicts potentially now exist with council-adopted planning strategies, such as the Wickham Masterplan, we will work through this in a commonsense manner."
The leaked documents say the department will seek public feedback to "help us create a vibrant and thriving community for all".
The leaked list of train locations destined for higher density excludes Broadmeadow and Cockle Creek, two suburbs earmarked for substantial redevelopment.
The government has said it will publish a draft strategy for the proposed Hunter Park sport, leisure and residential precinct early next year.
Hunter Park is at the centre of an Independent Commission Against Corruption investigation into whether Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp failed to adequately disclose his extended family's property interests at Broadmeadow.
It is possible Broadmeadow station was left off the list because the government already has master plans in train to deliver substantially higher housing density in the suburb.
Hunter Park and Cockle Creek require significant state investment, which is something the government is seeking to avoid by promoting higher densities via in-fill development using existing infrastructure.
The leaked documents also nominate 1200-metre zones around eight Sydney rail stations where the government will intervene to rezone land for housing in an effort to speed up housing supply and relieve pressure on prices.
The previous government announced last year that Broadmeadow was one of 10 stations earmarked for the state-led rezoning program, but it not among the locations leaked on Tuesday.
Industry group Urban Development Institute of Australia said on Wednesday that it welcomed the government's strategy but believed the new planning targets should extend to allowing 10-storey apartments within 800 metres of the 31 train stations "to account for the current economic conditions and rapid escalation of construction costs".
"TOD is a central characteristic of all the great cities of the world, and this draft program puts our ... cities on track to meet this global standard," the UDIA said in a statement.
Under the National Housing Accord, NSW needs to deliver 377,000 new homes in the five years from July 1, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.