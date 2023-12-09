Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Teen killed, woman airlifted after motorbike crashes into guard rail

Updated December 10 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen killed, woman airlifted after motorbike crashes into guard rail
Teen killed, woman airlifted after motorbike crashes into guard rail

A teenager has been killed and a woman has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a trail bike crash in the Upper Hunter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.