Teen killed, woman airlifted after motorbike crashes into guard rail

A teenager has been killed and a woman has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a trail bike crash in the Upper Hunter.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of Maitland Street and Thompson Street, Muswellbrook about 5pm Saturday after reports of a crash.
Police were told the 17-year-old rider and his 22-year-old pillion passenger were thrown from a Yamaha YZ250 trail bike when the rider lost control and the bike struck a median-strip guard rail.
They were treated at the scene before the rider was taken to Muswellbrook Hospital for treatment; however, he died a short time later.
The pillion passenger was also taken to Muswellbrook Hospital for multiple injuries. She was then airlifted to John Hunter Hospital for surgery. She is in a critical but stable condition.
The driver of a grey Isuzu D-Max, which had been entering the intersection on a green signal at the time, stopped to help.
He was breath-tested at the scene and produced a negative result before being taken to Muswellbrook Hospital for mandatory testing. There was no contact between the bike and the truck, police said.
A crime scene was established, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
