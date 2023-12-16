Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Man drowns at Port Stephens as lake rescue sparks summer warning

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated December 17 2023 - 9:19am, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Budgewoi swimmer is treated by paramedics at the Marine Rescue Toukley on Saturday. Picture supplied by Marine Rescue NSW
The Budgewoi swimmer is treated by paramedics at the Marine Rescue Toukley on Saturday. Picture supplied by Marine Rescue NSW

A MAN has drowned in Port Stephens, lifesavers have confirmed, while a dramatic rescue at Budgewoi has offered a reminder of the risks in a day on the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.