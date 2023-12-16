Man drowns at Port Stephens as lake rescue sparks summer warning

A MAN has drowned in Port Stephens, lifesavers have confirmed, while a dramatic rescue at Budgewoi has offered a reminder of the risks in a day on the water.
Surf Life Saving NSW on Sunday confirmed a man drowned at Birubi beach on Saturday, which the organisation said was the third coastal drowning in the region during the last nine weeks.
Lifesavers said they received notification of the Birubi incident about 6.30pm on Saturday when a man "described as middle aged" was pulled from the water unconscious and not breathing.
"The beach was not patrolled at this time, however a number of volunteers were still on site at the club," Surf Life Saving NSW said in a statement.
"Off duty lifesavers delivered several rounds of CPR and applied a defibrillator before NSW Ambulance and NSW Police arrived on scene, however the man was declared deceased a short time later."
It follows incidents at Boat Harbour in October and at Stockton in November.
A 71-year-old man died at Port Stephens after he was swept into the water off the point at Boat Harbour on October 21.
A month later a multi-agency search effort swept the waters off Stockton after a man police described as Middle Eastern appearance and aged between 18 and 20 disappeared under the surface about 200 metres offshore on November 26.
Speaking after the weekend's death, Surf Life Saving NSW Hunter duty officer Glen Dunkley said it was vital that swimmers stuck to patrolled areas and times for a dip.
"We just worry it's going to get worse as it gets busy up here," he said.
"It's important that people heading to the beach take their safety into consideration and make sure they visit a patrolled location during the times that the flags are up."
Separately, volunteers from Marine Rescue Tuggerah Lakes pulled a distressed swimmer from Budgewoi Lake on Saturday morning.
Volunteers began searching after reports a swimmer had got into trouble roughly 400 metres off the Beachcomber Hotel.
"The person in distress was reached by an off duty paramedic who was paddling on the Lake minutes before Tuggerah Lakes 20 arrived on scene," Marine Rescue said in a statement.
"A man suffering from suspected hypothermia and fatigue was taken on board Tuggerah Lakes 20 and transported to waiting paramedics at the Marine Rescue Toukley base.
"The man was then transported by NSW Ambulance to Wyong Hospital for treatment."
Marine Rescue Tuggerah Lakes unit commander Bob Sutton commended the paddler for their efforts.
The paddler did an incredible job before the distressed swimmer was taken on board the Marine Rescue NSW vessel," Mr Sutton said.
We believe the swimmer had been in the water for an extended period of time."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.