Chopper, jet skis search for swimmer missing off Stockton

A MAJOR search operation from the sea and sky is under way this morning for a swimmer who has remained missing in waters off Stockton overnight.
Rescue boats, jet skis, a helicopter and specialist police were at the scene on Monday morning.
Officer had been told that five people were caught in a rip about 3pm on Sunday, but only four managed to make it to shore.
A multi-agency sea search was launched and continued on Monday, with police, Surf Life Saving NSW crews and Marine Rescue NSW teams involved.
Newcastle and Port Stephens Marine Rescue NSW vessels were conducting parallel line searches off Stockton Beach alongside water police.
"With swells ranging from 1 to 1.5 metres and light winds, sea conditions are currently favourable," Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Courtney Greenslade said.
Surf Life Saving NSW has tasked jet ski assets to the scene, hitting the water about 8am, while the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was flying up from Sydney to back crews from the air.
Lifesaving volunteers from Stockton and Birubi responded to calls for help on Sunday afternoon after police raised the alarm about 3pm.
They requested assistance through the Surf Life Saving NSW State Operations Centre for five people caught in a rip.
On arrival, crews found that four men had self-rescued but reported that a fifth man had submerged in water about 200 metres offshore.
He is described as being between 18 and 20 years old and of Middle Eastern appearance.
